Monster Hunter Rise arrives on the Switch March 2021

Capcom has this week announced that the new highly anticipated Monster Hunter Rise RPG game is now available to preorder and will be arriving on the Nintendo switch games console on 26th March 2021 offering 4 player co-op. Check out Monster Hunter Direct video below for a deep-dive on Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, coming to Nintendo Switch.

“Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again.

Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for. Whether it’s at home, on the go, online or offline – you’ll always be ready for your next hunt on the Nintendo Switch!”

Pre-order bonuses gear inlcudes: Cosmetic Layered Armor for your Palamute and Palico.

– Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor

– Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor

– Novice Talisman for some extra assistance in the early stages

Source : Capcom

