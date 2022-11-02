Xeter Spark 4-in-1 modular flashlight

Xeter Spark is a new powerful multifunctional flashlight which features modular design allowing you to use the unique lighting system as a flashlight, bike light, headlamp all lantern depending on your needs. Quickly swap out and interchange the main lighting unit to a variety of different modules depending on your lighting requirements.

Each module provides a rugged accessory and each uses a magnetic connection is IP67 waterproof and features adjustable focus and stepless dimming technology. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Xeter Spark

“For outdoor enthusiasts, carrying a variety of lighting is troublesome. For instance, there’s the flashlight, headlamp, bike light, lantern, and so forth. Xeter Spark will bring you to the rescue. Spark has a set of modular light holders that allows you to cope with nearly every situation with just one set of devices—saving extra room for your bag to travel light and enjoy the essence of outdoor activities.”

With the assumption that the Xeter Spark crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Xeter Spark flashlight project checkout the promotional video below.

Modular flashlight

“Spark Core is an isolated device that can connect with other Spark holders and become various lighting forms. The patented design allows Spark to connect with magnets and be intuitively adjusted. Easy snap on and take off by the magnetic design on Spark. The transition from one accessory to another merely takes a second! Yet the connection is firm enough to hold them together for your daily usage.”

“Spark uses the strongest magnet available on the market, the N52 grade neodymium. Being able to produce more than 400 KJ/m3 energy, It will attach to its holder firmly under regular usage. Check the demonstration below to see how stable it is.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the flashlight, jump over to the official Xeter Spark crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



