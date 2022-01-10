Mobile World Congress 2022 to be an in person event

Many companies decided not to attend CES 2022 which took place last week, Mobile World Congress 2022 starts next month. MWC has now confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned and people will be able to attend the event as normal. Last year’s event was a digital-only event.

Mobile World Congress 2022 will go ahead an in-person event, the event takes place between the 28th of February and the 3rd of March 2022 in Barcelona

The GSMA which runs the MWC 2022 event recently spoke to Tech radar and they confirmed that the event will take place as planned. You can see what they had to say about the event below.

We are continuously responding to the latest information available from various officials and adapt plans accordingly.

“Our teams are busy preparing for MWC Barcelona scheduled to take place at the end of February and we encourage you to check our website for all the information you need on planning a safe experience for 2022.”

It will be interesting to see if the event goes ahead as planned at the end of next month and whether companies will actually attend. Many companies were due to attend CES 2022, but they pulled out at the last minute due to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Source Tech Radar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals