CircuitMess Ringo mobile phone kit

thanks to a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign the Ringo mobile phone kit is now available to purchase priced at £129 or $156. Offering a chance to build your very own mobile phone complete with applications, games and universal network support. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique DIY mobile phone which takes approximately five hours to build and is suitable for anyone aged 11 and upwards saying its creators.

“Bring out your child’s creativity and brainpower with Ringo. This neat little device is an open-source mobile phone that your kids can build on their own. Complete with electronic components, modules, and accessories, this DIY mobile kit motivates children to explore, learn, and create something new in a fun and interesting way. Ringo works like a typical mobile phone — supports texts and calls, has games, displays date and time, and is actually compatible with all mobile networks around the globe. Building the console may take up to 5 hours, so you might want to help your kids get started and have them learn through the process.”

Features of the Ringo mobile phone kit include:

– Compatible w/ all mobile networks

– 5 hours of estimated build time, perfect for ages 11 & up

– Complete w/ apps, games & typical mobile phone settings

– Fully customizable & is compatible w/ lots of hardware expansion modules

– Dedicated graphical code editor similar to Scratch or Code.org

– Custom-made CircuitsOS operating system

– DIY made easy w/ complete build guide & tutorial

Specifications of the Ringo mobile phone kit include :

Color: black

Product dimensions: 2.83″H x 7.48″L x 11.42″W

Microcontroller: ESP32 with Xtensa dual-core 32-bit LX6 microprocessor, operating at 160MHz and performing at up to 600 DMIPS 4MB of built-in flash memory + 520kB of SRAM

Display: 1.8″, 160*128px full color (RGB 16bit) 25FPS refresh rate by default, up to 50FPS Digitally controllable backlight level

Sound: 10bit dedicated DAC (TFA9882) Multi-channel WAV playback 2W class-D audio amp, audio jack 3.5mm, 1W speaker, software volume control

Input: 4-way analog joystick 12-button numeric keypad A (confirm), B (back) 4 multi-purpose addressable buttons

MicroSD card socket: FAT and FAT32 compatible Every console comes with a 4GB Micro SD card with MAKERphone-compatible games and apps preloaded

Network: Built in Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR and BLE SIM800L or SIM7600 dedicated cellular network co-processor (the thing that calls other people) Micro SIM card slot

Battery: LiPo 3.7V 1300mAh, charged through micro USB B port Sufficient for approximately 3 days of normal use

RTC (real time clock): DS1307 Accurate I²C-Integrated RTC

Extras” 8 individually-controllable RGB LEDs mounted on the back of the phone – for signalisation and cosmetic purposes

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

Source : Ringo : Boing Boing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals