Mobile carriers are placing Stay Home messages on peoples smartphones

With many countries enforcing lock downs and others advising people to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, mobile carriers have started to add messages to people’s smartphones to remain them.

In Germany some mobile operators are showing a Stay Home message when people switch from WiFi to their mobile signal.

Mobile phone operators in Germany show a #stayhome message when users switch off WiFi #coronavirus ht Jannis Korner pic.twitter.com/IR197yCmvw — Matt Navarra 😷 (@MattNavarra) March 24, 2020

A number of other mobile carriers are doing similar things to remind people to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus.

A number of mobile carriers in various countries are now showing similar messages, including Belgium, France, India and more. If you have seen one of these message on your mobile device, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Navarra, The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals