Lynx mixed reality headset soon launching via Kickstarter

Lynx has this week announced it will be launching its new mixed reality headset via Kickstarter in the coming months with shipments targeted for delivery sometime during February 2022. In an announcement from CEO and Lynx founder Stan Larroque, new changes to the new mixed reality headset will be rolled out and are available to view in the video embedded below.

Features of the new mixed reality headsets include an all-in-one design, powered by a Qualcomm XR2 processor which is capable of providing 6 degrees of freedom together with SteamVR and Windows compatibility thanks to the inclusion of OpenXR or CloudXR.

The headset will also feature hand tracking and color pass through for augmented reality if desired. Offering a resolution to users of 1600 x 1600 pixels per eye @ 90Hz together with Unity3D SDK and OpenXR support. A full technical specification PDF is available via the link below and the headset includes an accelerometer ,gyroscope and magnetometer.The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 system on chip processor supported by 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the headset will include 128 GB of internal storage together with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi6 (802.11ax) connectivity.

“Lynx was founded 2 years ago by Stan Larroque and a dedicated team of innovators in electronics, software, optics and hardware. We believe our ecosystem deserves a versatile and open device like Lynx, for all uses from games & entertainment to professional training and education at a very affordable price point. Virtual Reality as a medium is the best story teller, and Augmented Reality is basically a superpower. Both of these technologies are transforming the way we learn, play, and interact in the real world and all the virtual ones.”

You can stay up-to-date and register your details via the official Lynx website by following the link below ahead of the Kickstarter campaign launch. As always we will keep you up to speed and as soon as anymore information is made available we will let you know.

Source : Road to VR : Lynx : Specifications

