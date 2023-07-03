AMKOV R5 mirrorless camera hits Kickstarter from $149

Anyone searching cheap 4K camera might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launch this month for the AMKOV R5 mirrorless camera. Featuring a useful macro function capable of shooting clear photos as well as 4K/60fps videos, time lapse photography and more.

Pre-launch early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $149 or £118 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The AMKOV R5 is a versatile mirrorless camera that combines both DC and DV functions but also incorporates a 2G6P crystal clear lens and SONY CMOS, enabling clear photo and video shooting. What’s even more surprising is its macro shooting function, which allows you to easily capture the details of small objects and showcase the beauty of the microscopic world.

The autofocus function is also outstanding, capturing moments instantly and making shooting more convenient and quick. Overall, the AMKOV R5 is a super practical camera that can meet your needs for outdoor and travel photography.”

“Most of the mirrorless cameras on the market are expensive, which is not friendly to students or amateur photography enthusiasts with low incomes. However, the AMKOV R5 is not only affordable but also capable of capturing clear images with a simple and easy-to-carry operation. Compared to DSLR cameras with the same performance, purchasing the AMKOV R5 is more cost-effective.”

If the AMKOV R5 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the AMKOV R5 mirrorless camera project audit the promotional video below.

“The AMKOV R5 is easy to use, much like using a smartphone, making it effortless for daily photo-taking or video recording. The camera features a SONY CMOS sensor, supporting 48MP high-resolution pixels and 4K/60fps high-definition video recording, allowing you to capture high-quality images and record the world clearly at any time.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the mirrorless camera, jump over to the official AMKOV R5 crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



