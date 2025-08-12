MINIX Debuts ER937-AI & ER936-AI: AI-Powered Mini PCs Redefine Compact Computing Excellence

MINIX, a pioneer in innovative compact computing solutions for over 21 years, is set to launch its next-generation AI-powered mini PCs — the ER937-AI and ER936-AI — on August 12, 2025. Combining compact design with flagship-level performance to handle complex tasks effortlessly, these devices aim to redefine industry standards for powerful AI computing and high-efficiency task handling, unlocking endless possibilities for professionals, gamers, and content creators alike.

Compact yet Powerful: Built for High-End Work & Gaming Enthusiasts

The ER937-AI and ER936-AI embody MINIX’s commitment to innovation by integrating advanced AI processing, robust graphics, and enterprise-grade reliability into a small form factor, which is more portable and easier to install compared to traditional desktops and excels in versatility and power.

“Our new mini PCs prove that size is no barrier to performance,” said the founder of MINIX.

ER937-AI: The Pinnacle of AI-Driven Performance

AI & Processing: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.1GHz) + Ryzen AI NPU (dual-engine, 80 TOPS total), enabling lightning-fast AI task processing.

Graphics: AMD Radeon 890M GPU for faster processing of complex tasks and stunning visuals in gaming, 3D rendering, and content creation.

Seamless Connectivity: Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 (2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, and dual RJ-45 2.5G Ethernet ports for ultra-fast, lag-free networking.

Fingerprint Unlock: Windows Hello for instant unlocking and high security.

ER936-AI: Power-Packed Performance for Everyday Excellence

AI & Processing: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 (10 cores, 20 threads, up to 5.0GHz) + Ryzen AI NPU (dual-engine, 73 TOPS total), enabling fast AI-driven applications.

Graphics: AMD Radeon 880M GPU for smooth, high-quality graphics performance in gaming and creative tasks.

Wireless Connectivity: Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E (2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, and dual RJ-45 2.5G Ethernet ports for seamless network and data transfer.

Shared Innovations Elevate Experience

8K@60Hz Support: Crystal-clear visuals for work and entertainment.

Expandable Storage: 32GB DDR5-5600MHz (up to 96GB), 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe SSD (up to 8TB) for future-proof scalability.

Efficient Cooling: The vapor chamber and dual-fan cooling system rapidly lower internal temperatures with minimal noise, ensuring stable operation even under heavy loads.

Ready-to-Use: Pre-installed Windows 11 Pro (multi-language support).

Quick-Release Design: Enabling easy upgrades without tools.

Pre-Order and Launch Offers

Pre-orders for the ER937-AI and ER936-AI unlock exclusively on MINIX’s official website beginning August 12, 2025, through September 4, 2025. Early birds can seize special discounts:

US Market:

ER937-AI: $869 only — $130 off the MSRP

ER936-AI: $789 only — $110 off the MSRP

EU Market:

ER937-AI: €869 only — €150 off the MSRP

ER936-AI: €789 only — €130 off the MSRP

About MINIX

Founded in 2004, MINIX has leveraged its extensive experience in advanced electronics to lead the way in mini PC innovation, expanding its product portfolio to include in-car solutions (CarPlay), portable monitors, chargers, multimedia hubs and home office accessories. Driven by a commitment to quality, innovation and user orientation, MINIX delivers products that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with exceptional quality.

Learn more at www.minix.com.hk



