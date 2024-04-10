Minisforum V3 AMD Ryzen Windows 11 Pro tablet review

The Minisforum V3 is a groundbreaking 3-in-1 Windows tablet that marks a significant milestone as the first to be powered by an AMD Ryzen processor. Designed for both gaming enthusiasts and productivity power users, the V3 combines cutting-edge technology with versatile accessories, setting a new standard for high-performance tablets. ETA Prime has been able to get his hands-on a sample before it is officially launched providing an in-depth Minisforum V3 review for your viewing pleasure.

At the heart of the Minisforum V3 lies the formidable AMD Ryzen 7 8840U APU, working in tandem with the innovative Radeon 780M integrated graphics, built upon the revolutionary RDNA 3 architecture. This potent combination ensures that even the most resource-intensive applications and games run with exceptional smoothness and fluidity. The tablet’s stunning 14-inch 165Hz FreeSync IPS display improves visual experiences to new heights, delivering crystal-clear and seamless imagery at an impressive 2560×1600 resolution.

Minisforum V3 Tablet Specifications & Features

It features the Ryzen 7 8840U APU with Radeon 780M iGPU based on RDNA 3 architecture.

The tablet includes a 14-inch 165Hz FreeSync IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1600.

It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

The V3 has a dual-fan cooling system with four copper tubes to maintain temperatures.

I/O includes two USB 4 ports, a power/fingerprint sensor, a full-size SD card slot, a USB-C port, and Pogo pins for attaching a keyboard.

The V3 features a proprietary software called Vspace for power management and performance settings.

It has a 50.8Wh battery with 65W PD fast charging.

The tablet supports an active pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Additional accessories include a magnetic rear stand and a detachable keyboard with a multi-touch trackpad.

The V3 runs Windows 11 Pro and is designed for gaming and productivity with various performance modes.

The V3 leaves no stone unturned when it comes to memory and storage capabilities. Boasting up to a generous 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, this tablet ensures that multitasking is a breeze, allowing you to seamlessly switch between multiple applications without any hindrance. Additionally, the V3 comes equipped with a spacious 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, providing lightning-fast boot times and ample storage capacity to accommodate your extensive software suite and ever-expanding gaming library.

Minisforum V3 Review

Memory and Storage

To maintain optimal performance even during prolonged gaming sessions or intensive workloads, the V3 incorporates a sophisticated dual-fan cooling system, complete with four copper tubes for efficient heat dissipation. This advanced thermal management solution ensures that the tablet remains cool and stable, enabling you to push its limits without any concerns of overheating.

Up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM for seamless multitasking

for seamless multitasking 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for ample storage and quick load times

for ample storage and quick load times Advanced dual-fan cooling system with four copper tubes for optimal thermal management

Connectivity and Convenience

The Minisforum V3 is designed with connectivity at the forefront, ensuring that you have access to a comprehensive array of ports and features to enhance your productivity and gaming experience. The tablet boasts two USB 4 ports, providing high-speed data transfer and charging capabilities. Additionally, the power button features an integrated fingerprint sensor, offering an extra layer of security and convenient device unlocking.

The V3 also includes a full-size SD card reader, allowing you to easily transfer photos, videos, and other files from your camera or external storage devices. A USB-C port provides versatile connectivity options, while the Pogo pins enable quick and effortless connection to the included keyboard. The tablet also introduces Vspace, an innovative power management software that empowers you to customize performance settings according to your specific needs and preferences.

Two USB 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and charging

for high-speed data transfer and charging Fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for enhanced security

integrated into the power button for enhanced security Full-size SD card reader for convenient file transfer

for convenient file transfer Vspace power management software for customizable performance settings

All-Day Battery Life and Precision Input

Understanding the importance of battery longevity in a portable device, the Minisforum V3 comes equipped with a robust 50.8Wh battery, complemented by 65W PD fast charging capability. This combination ensures that you can stay productive or immersed in your gaming sessions throughout the day without constantly seeking a power outlet. The tablet’s quick charging feature allows you to replenish the battery swiftly, minimizing downtime and keeping you on the move.

For those who rely on precise input for drawing, sketching, or taking notes, the V3 offers support for an active pen with an impressive 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels. This feature provides a natural and intuitive writing or drawing experience, replicating the feel of traditional pen and paper. Whether you’re an artist, a designer, or someone who frequently jots down ideas, the V3’s active pen support opens up a world of creative possibilities.

50.8Wh battery for all-day productivity and entertainment

for all-day productivity and entertainment 65W PD fast charging for quick and convenient battery replenishment

for quick and convenient battery replenishment Active pen support with 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels for precise input

Minisforum V3 Windows 11 Tablet

The Minisforum V3’s versatility extends beyond its internal specifications. The tablet features a magnetic rear stand that allows for adjustable viewing angles, providing a comfortable and ergonomic experience whether you’re working on a desk or enjoying media content on the go. Additionally, the V3 comes with a detachable keyboard that includes a multi-touch trackpad, effectively transforming the tablet into a laptop-like setup for enhanced productivity.

Running on the latest Windows 11 Pro operating system, the V3 is finely tuned to deliver exceptional performance across various scenarios. Whether you’re engaging in intensive gaming sessions or tackling demanding professional tasks, the tablet offers diverse performance modes to optimize its capabilities based on your specific requirements. This flexibility ensures that you can harness the full potential of the V3, adapting it to suit your unique needs and preferences. For more information and full pricing and availability jump over to the official Minisforum V3 product page.



