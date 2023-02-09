Minisforum NUCG5 mini PC with Intel i5-1240P and Thunderbolt 4

The engineers and designers at Minisforum have unveiled their latest creation in the form of the NUCG5 mini PC featuring both Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and a Intel i5-1240P processor. Featuring a carbon fibre chassis the mini PC has been designed to provide a durable yet lightweight computer system that features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and measures just 109 x 110 x 61 mm in size.

Ports on the mini PC take the form of RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB3.2 Type-A ×2 (Front), USB3.2 Type-A ×1 (Rear), USB2.0 Type-A ×1 (Rear), 3.5 mm Combo Jack ×1 and HDMI 2.0×2. The mini PC system will be available to purchase during March 2023 and are now available to preorder from the official Minisforum website with two base configurations currently available. Offering either 16 GB RAM combined with 512 GB SSD storage or if your budget will stretch 32 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. For full specifications and pricing jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

“Equipped with the powerful Intel Core i5-1240P chip, NUCG5 is even more powerful, capable, and affordable for the edge, business, or home. The Intel Core i5-1240P is a mid-range Alder Lake-P family SoC with 12 cores/16 threads. It has 12 MB of L3 cache and operates at 1700 MHz by default, but it can boost up to 4.4 GHz, depending on the workload. It also integrates the 80 EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics that can run up to 1.30 GHz.”

Thunderbolt 4 mini PC

“The NUCG5 mini PC supports quad-display to enhance the viewing experience. Two HDMI ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports can independently deliver 4K@60Hz pictures with superb clarity. Daily office work, media entertainment, and light content creation are much easier than before. At just 0.7 liters in volume, the NUCG5 has a compact and robust body. The carbon fiber composite used for NUCG5’s case is sturdier and lighter than metal and plastic. You can easily pack NUCG5 in the briefcase during trips or commutes.”

Source : Minisforum





