Minisforum MC560 mini PC with integrated camera

Minisforum has unveiled a new addition to their ever-growing range of compact mini PC systems, announcing their latest creation the MC560 mini PC features an integrated 2.5K QHD HDR web camera. The MC560 is powered by Ryzen 5 5600U 6-core, 12-thread chip clocked at 2.30 base to 4.2 GHz turbocharged with 16 MB of level 3 cache.

Minisforum MC560 mini PC

Combined with Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics card with 7 CUs at up to 1800 MHz all supported by a maximum of 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Measuring just 4.2 x 2.7 x 6.0 inches in size the computer features .2 slot for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs storage and connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 and is capable of connecting to dual 4k @ 60 Hz display thanks to the inclusion of HDMI and USB-C ports.

Input and output ports on the MC560 mini PC include, HDMI 2.0 (4K @ 60 Hz), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Alt DP, Data Transfer, PD), dual USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A and single RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5 mm combo jack, DC 19 V power input and Clear CMOS. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

