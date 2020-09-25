MINISFORUM H31G mini PC from $659 with NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti

A new mini PC has been built in the form of the MINISFORUM H31G capable of supporting discrete graphics. The mini PC will be launching in a few days time and available to buy priced at $659 from 29th September 2020. Featuring a 9th-gen Intel Core processor on an Intel LGA1151 socket supported by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics.

NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti+i5 9500F with 16RAM+256SSD: $ 659

NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti+i7 9700F with 16RAM+256SSD: $ 799

Ports on the MINISFORUM H31G Mini DisplayPort and HDMI ports, mic, headphone, and line jacks, Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.0 ports, and a microSD card reader

Other features of the mini PC include 2 x SODIMM slots with support for DDR4-2666 memory, 1 x 2.5 inch SATA drive bay (HDD or SSD), 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe x4 slot (SSD), 1 x M.2 2242 slot (SATA SSD) and 1 x M. 2230 slot (with Intel AX2000 wireless card for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1)

Source : WCCFTech : MF

