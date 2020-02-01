ECS Liva Z3 Comet Lake mini PC showcased at CES 2020

During this year’s CES 2020 technology show ECS will be showcasing their new line of Liva Z3 desktop mini PC systems equipped with Intel Comet Lake chips. Revealing that the small ECS Liva Z3 Plus computer measuring just 5″ x 4.6″ x 1.4″ can be equipped with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, 32GB of RAM, and M.2 solid state storage, while the ECS Liva Z3E Plus is a slightly taller model that measures 2.1″ high and has room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD in addition to an M.2 card.

Connectivity on the mini PC systems include two Gigabit Ethernet, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C and 3.5mm audio. The Z3E Plus model also has two COM ports and optional support for HDMI input for video capture if desired. The two SODIMM slots allow the mini PC to support for up to a total of 32GB of DDR4-2400 or DDR4-2666 memory and the systems also include a connection for M.2 2280 or 2242 solid-state drives (SSD)

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but you can expect the mini OPC to be made available sometime later this year, as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source: Liliputing

