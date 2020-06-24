Purism Librem mini PC now available from $699

Pre-orders for the Purism Librem mini PC started cracking March 2020 and now the compact PC started shipping out to customers. If you missed the pre-ordering phase the Purism Librem Small form factor mini PC is now available to purchase priced at $699.

Powered by an Intel Core i7-8565U (Whiskey Lake), Active (fan) Cooling, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, up to 4.6GHz, supported by Intel UHD Graphics 620 and DDR4-2400, 2 SO-DIMM slots, Max 64GB. The mini PC offers storage options in the form of 1 x SATA III 6Gbps SSD/HDD (7mm), 1 x M.2 SSD (SATA III/NVMe x4) and supports [email protected] via the HDMI 2.0 and [email protected] via the single DisplayPort 1.2.

Connections on the Purism Librem mini PC include a DisplayPort 1.2 (4K60Hz), HDMI 2.0 (40K60Hz), Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A and 3.5mm audio. Networking is provided by RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet LAN), with optional WiFi Atheros ATH9k Module, 802.11n (2.4/5.0 GHz) with optional support for Ar3k Bluetooth 4.0. Overall dimension are 12.8 cm x 12.8 cm x 3.8 cm and the mini PC weighs approximately 1 kg in weight.

For more details on all available options and configurations jump over to the Purism website by following the link below.

Source : Purism : Liliputing

