MaaxBoard Mini i.MX8M mini PC $73

Following on from the Raspberry Pi style MaaXBoard single-board PC launched last year, its creators have now unveiled a new MaaxBoard Mini PC powered by an i.MX8M Mini chip, manufactured using a 14nm process, making it more energy efficient and a little faster than NXP’s older 28nm i.MX8M chips, says Brad Linder from the Liliputing website.

Avnet explain more about the new mini PC : “The MaaXBoard Mini contains everything necessary to support and create a Linux, Android, Windows 10 IoT Core, or other OS-based system. The platform offers several on-board peripherals including 2GB of DDR4 memory, a gigabit Ethernet port, quad USB 2.0 host ports, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low energy and a MicroSD card slot. A Raspberry Pi hat compatible expansion connector also provides interfaces for UART, SPI, I2C and GPIO. These combined capabilities make it an ideal platform for investigating AI, IoT and multimedia applications.”

Specifications of the MaaxBoard Mini PC :

– 4 x i.MX8M Mini ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

– 1 x ARM Cortex-M4F real-time core @ 400 MHz

– 2GB DDR4 memory

– microSD card reader and eMMC storage module support

– Gigabit Ethernet

– 4 x USB 2.0 ports

– WiFi 5

– Bluetooth 4.2

– MIPI-DSI display interface

– MIPI-CSI camera interface

– 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO interface

“Each MaaXBoard Mini is shipped with a quick-start guide to assist developers with getting started on their hardware or software development project. A user-supplied 5V/3A USB Type C power supply is required to power the board. A 16GB microSD card and a UART USB Serial translator is recommended for booting the MaaXBoard Mini out-of-box experience. To jump-start your development, Avnet offers supported Android 9.0 and Yocto images available for download. For software debugging, an optional Microchip USB-to-UART evaluation board is recommended, allowing USB terminal access through a UART port on the 40-pin expansion connector.”

Source : Liliputing : Linux Gizmos : CNX Software

