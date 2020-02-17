Atlast! unveiled new Black Sigao compact mini PC unveiled

Atlast! Solutions has this week unveiled their new Black Sigao offering a black version of their flagship Sigao system. The black version is equipped with a industrial-grade Gigabyte Thin mini-ITX GA-IMB370TN motherboard capable of accepting 35W Intel processors, including the i9-9900T. The silver version of the Sigao featuring the i7-9700T supported by 16GB RAM and equipped with a 250GB SSD retails at €1,647.

Atlast! has announced this week that it is currently working on a “whole range of new products for launch in January 2020”. Some of which will include:

– Upgrades to 9th Gen versions of most of our desktop PCs

– New IMB370TN industrial-grade motherboards with 9th Gen CPUs up to 8-core i7 (for T-Series, TX-Series, Ultimate Fanless)

– Black Sigao Fanless with the new i9 9900T CPU.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Atlast Solutions, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Fanless Tech : AS

