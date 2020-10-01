QBiX-GLKB4125-A1 Gemini Lake QBIX Refresh mini PC

The new QBiX-GLKB4125-A1 mini PC is powered by Intel Celeon J4125 processor supported by 8GB DDR4 to provide low power but high performance. It has been designed with full range 12V-19V DC power inputs for operating temperature of 0°C to 50°C.

“The QBiX-GLKB4125-A1 is available with rich features of designed to offer a palm-sized, fan-less and ruggedized computing solution dedicated to thin client, POS, KIOSK, smart factory automation, industrial controller system and space-limited applications, with VESA mount 75×75 and 100×100 for options.”

– Intel Gemini Lake Refresh Celeron J4125 Quad Core Processor

– Dual HDMI Max Resolution: 4096×[email protected]

– Dual GbE LAN, M.2 2280 SATA slot, M.2 2230 slot for WIFI/BT

– Lockable Full Range 12-19V DC-IN with 65W 19V AC Adapter

– Ultra Small Form Factor: 4.65″ x 4.31″ x 1.75″

Connectivity on the compact PC include dual HDMI output, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, M.2 2280 M-Key (SATA 6GB/S), and M.2 2230 E-Key for expansion.

Source : Fanless Tech : MITX PC

