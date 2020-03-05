GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop specifications confirmed

The GPD developing team behind the highly anticipated GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop have confirmed the specifications of the 8 inch touchscreen mini laptop. Announcing that it will be powered by an ntel Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage.

Other features include a backlit keyboard as well as the obligatory game control buttons and touch pad. Unfortunately no information on pricing or availability has been announced as yet but as soon as more information is made available will keep you up to speed as always. For reference the current similarly-sized GPD P2 Max is priced at $740. Connections on the GPD P2 Max gaming laptop include : HDMI, Ethernet, 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A and microSD card reader.

Specifications of the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop include :

Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen

CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 (4-cores/8-threads)

GPU Intel Iris Plus 940 64EU

TDP 15-25 watts

RAM 16GB LPDDR4-3733

Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280

Connectivity 802.11ax/Bluetooth 5.0/Gigabit Ethernet

USB Ports 1 x TB3, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

Other ports HDMI 2.0b (4K60fps), RJ45, microSDXC

Keyboard Backlit QWERTY + touchpad and game controller

Battery 57 Wh

Dimensions 205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″)

Weight 800 grams (1.8 pounds)

Source : Liliputing : /r/gpdwin

