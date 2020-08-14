BIOSTAR has introduced a new addition to its range of mini ITX motherboards in the form of the BIOSTAR B450NH. Offering a design based on AMD’s B450 single chip architecture together with AMD’s AM4 socket to support the latest AMD Ryzen CPU and APU range.

Other features of the BIOSTAR B450NH Mini-ITX motherboard include PCIe M.2 32 Gb/s delivering 5 times faster bandwidth under lower latency compared to SATA III 6 Gb/s, support up to 64Gb of DDR4 RAM on 2DIMMS with 4000 MHz OC capability and more.

The B450NH is fitted with an I/O panel providing multiple connectivity options like 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports as well as 1x PS/2 Keyboard and mouse port and a standard D-Sub output port complementary to its already exceptional HDMI 4K2K port. Additionally, the B450NH also has 3x audio ports that run on Realtek ALC887 architecture which delivers 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio as well as a LAN port that comes with Realtek Gigabit LAN technology.

“The latest USB 3.2 Gen1 is also present in the B450NH motherboard delivering extraordinary performance boosts with lightning fast data transfer speeds reaching up to 5 Gbps and is backward compatible with older devices as well as technology like SATA III 6 Gbps which provides 2x faster bandwidth than the old SATA 3G providing extremely fast data transfer rates capable of retrieving and transferring HD media with incredible precision.”

Features and specifications of the BIOSTAR B450NH Mini-ITX motherboard :

– Supports AMD Ryzen CPU / APU

– AMD B450 single chip architecture

– Supports 2-DIMM DDR4-1866/2133/2400/2667/2933(OC)/3200(OC)/3600(OC)/4000(OC) up to 64G maximum capacity

– Realtek Gigabit LAN

– Supports USB 3.2 Gen1

– Supports PCIe M.2

– Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Source : TPU

