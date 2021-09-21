Mini has sold 1 million cars in the UK

Mini has announced that it has sold more than 1 million cars in the UK, it has taken the company just 20 years since the new Mini launched.

The company has also said that it is seeing increasing demand for its new electric models and hybrid models in the UK.

David George, Director of MINI UK, said: “To have sold over one million MINIs in just 20 years is a remarkable milestone; we are all extremely proud. This achievement is testament to the fantastic cars we’ve built and launched during that time, our customers’ continued love for MINI, and the strength and unwavering dedication of our retail network.

As we see the increasing demand for our MINI Electric and MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid models, which account for nearly a fifth of global electrified sales, we’re excited to see what the next twenty years hold, as we transition into our fully electric future.”

MINI will launch its last model with internal combustion engine in 2025 and, by 2027, the share of all-electric vehicles in global MINI sales will be at least 50 percent. In the early 2030s, MINI will be the first BMW Group brand to go fully electric.

You can find out more details about the Mini and the various models available over at their website at the link below.

Source Mini

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals