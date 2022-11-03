Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition unveiled

Mini is launching a new version of its Countryman, the Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition, and the car comes with a range of exclusive features.

The special edition highlights the robust design of the MINI ALL4 exterior look with the new Nanuq White paint finish and underlines the sporty character of the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4. The body finish appears on the lower air intake surround including the suggested underride guard, the air curtain inserts in the front apron and the side sills, as well as on the reflector inserts and the lower insert in the rear apron.

The contrasting Frozen Blue Stone paint finish adds to the characteristic look of the edition model with graphic details. Four diagonal stripes in the lower area of each door as well as the inlays and carrier plates of the side scuttles are painted in this colour. A graphic pattern inspired by a mountain landscape in the same colour also features on the side scuttles and door sill trims where the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 in the Untamed Edition is drawn to. The “UNTAMED” lettering can be found on the rear side windows.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Cooper SE ALL4 Untamed Edition over at the Mini website at the link below.

Source Mini



