MINI 1499 GT Special Edition comes packed with features

MINI has a new special edition of its iconic Cooper sports car called the MINI Cooper 1499 GT. The car is meant to pay homage to the iconic 1275 GT from 1969. The 1499 GT comes only in Midnight Black Metallic and has gold 1499 GT side stripes. The car offers piano black door handles, headlight rings, and grille frame.

Buyers also get LED headlights, LED Union Jack taillights, and fog lights, all with piano black trim rings. John Cooper Works styling packages standard, including front and rear bumpers, side skirts, split-level spoiler, and door entry plates. Standard wheels are 17-inch Track Spoke Black wheels with all-season tires.

The interior has John Cooper Works seats and steering wheel. Power comes from a standard 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine making 134 horsepower and 162 pounds-foot of torque. The 1499 GT can reach 60 mph in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph. A six-speed manual transmission is standard with an optional seven-speed dual-clutch. Pricing is $27,040 plus the $850 destination handling fee.

