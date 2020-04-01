Minecraft Dungeons launch delayed until May 26th

Gamers patiently waiting for the launch of Minecraft Dungeons, will be disappointed to learn its launch date has been pushed back slightly and will now take place on May 26th 2020. After which Minecraft Dungeons will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass.

Minecraft Dungeons is now available to preorder and takes the form of an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe.

“Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together online or in couch co-op. Use melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through shielded by heavy armour! Personalize your character and unlock unique items and weapon enchantments for devastating special attacks.”

“Explore the action-packed, treasure-stuffed levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!”

Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now: ↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 31, 2020

Source : MCD

