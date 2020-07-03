IK Multimedia has introduced a new addition to their range of MIDI controllers announcing the availability of the new iRig Keys 2 Mini priced at just $99. The iRig Keys 2 Mini work right out of the box with iPhone, iPad, Mac and PC, plus it’s compatible with most Android devices, even the latest models, says IK Multimedia.

“iRig Keys 2 gives you more ways to connect & control all of your gear, in any situation. With improved compatibility for the latest mobile devices, full MIDI input and output, multiple power options, a stocked software bundle and a stylish new look, these new and improved controllers are ready to play when you are.”

Features of the iRig Keys 2 Mini MIDI controller include:

– Works with iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac/PC

– Lightning, USB-C and USB-A cables included

– Headphone out for use with the latest devices

– Compatible with all your favorite apps

– Stand-alone mode for use with outboard rigs

– 2.5mm MIDI IN/OUT with MIDI adaptor included

– SET button to save & recall custom setups

– Powered by your device or USB power

Source : IK Multimedia : Engadget

