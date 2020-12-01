Noise Machine ultra portable midi controller

The ultraportable MIDI controller aptly named Noise Machine has been created to provide users with a truly portable instrument. Offering the same functionality as a keyboard in a package that you could easily take with you. Something fun to play, compact and functional that could accompany you on the bus, out for a walk, on a road trip, in a tree, you name it, says its creators based in Canada. Consisting of 12 buttons, a midi expression knob, and a slider, Noise Machine packs a lot of punch in a small form factor.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 or £52, offering a considerable discount of approximately 13% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Noise Machine Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Noise Machine project checkout the promotional video below.

“Noise Machine works by wirelessly connecting to software on your smartphone, laptop, or PC/MAC. Consisting of 12 buttons, a knob, and a slider, Noise Machine allows you to choose from 12 different midi channels and offers 3 different modes of use… All in a case that’s smaller than your wallet!”

“Utilizing ultra low latency BLE MIDI and entirely self contained, Noise Machine offers 100% wireless freedom to connect to major DAWs on a variety of different devices! Noise Machine comes equipped with 12 quiet, comfortable, and tactile buttons that will make you find any excuse to start mashing & making NOISE wherever you are! Noise Machines MIDI Expression Knob controls modulation by default, however you can reprogram it to do whatever you like! Cutoffs, filters, or even something as simple as volume. Twist away.”

Utilize Noise Machines Octave Slider to explore 7 different octaves across 12 notes in default mode For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Noise Machine crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

