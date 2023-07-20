Microsoft Teams now features Maybelline Beauty AR filters

In an intriguing fusion of beauty and technology, Microsoft Teams is pushing the boundaries of conventional virtual interaction with the introduction of the Maybelline Beauty app, a result of an innovative partnership with Maybelline New York. Equipping Microsoft Teams users with a convenient digital toolbox, the Maybelline Beauty app revolutionizes personal style adjustments during online meetings. With the capacity to virtually experiment with various looks, the app aims to redefine professional online etiquette, providing users with innovative means of self-expression.

The product’s development was influenced by collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute, a nod to the commitment of representing a broad and diverse user population. This ensures the app caters to a vast array of personal styles, promoting inclusivity and personalization in the digital workplace.

Microsoft Teams Maybelline Beauty filters

Unveiled with an initial 12 distinct looks, the Maybelline Beauty app paves the way for a unique personal touch during virtual interactions. Here are the key features at your disposal:

Selection of digital makeup colors and blur effects: Explore a spectrum of virtual makeup shades and blur effects to personalize your digital presence. Preview and application feature: Experiment with various looks before settling on one that suits your style. Preview the looks and apply your selected choice with a simple click. AI-powered functionality: Utilizing Modiface, an augmented reality technology owned by Maybelline’s parent company, L’Oreal, the app delivers a seamless application of digital filters. Modiface AI recognizes over 70 facial points to create a precise virtual map for the realistic placement of makeup.

Availability and Deployment

You will be pleased to know that the Maybelline Beauty app is initially available in preview mode, poised for a global rollout to Microsoft Teams enterprise customers on a staggered basis.

How to use the Maybelline Beauty App in your next Microsoft Teams meeting

If you are wondering how to employ the power of the Maybelline app in your Teams meetings, here’s a simplified, step-by-step guide:

Before joining a meeting: Select the Maybelline Beauty app from the Teams app drawer, explore the available looks and apply your chosen style. During a meeting: Access the app via the Teams control bar to switch up your look mid-meeting.

Thus, the Maybelline Beauty app is set to become an integral tool in transforming the landscape of virtual meetings, offering a unique blend of tech-enabled beauty enhancements. With Microsoft Teams at the helm of this innovative initiative, we’re all set to witness a revolution in our virtual engagement experiences.

