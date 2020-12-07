Microsoft acquires Smash .gg eSports platform



Microsoft has today announced the acquisition of the Esports platform Smash.gg, becoming part of Microsoft’s Content Services Group, which will provide the platform with additional resources and business support. The purchase of Smash.gg follows on from Microsoft purchase of a number of game studios in the last few years.

“Since we started in 2015, our goal has been to build active esports scenes around the games people love to play. Today we’re excited to take the next step in that journey by joining Microsoft to help strengthen our existing relationships and explore new opportunities. Smash.gg will continue as a self-service esports platform available to tournament organizers from all game communities.”

“With this acquisition, the Smash.gg community and tournament organizers will continue to benefit from the Smash.gg platform, while our team will now benefit from additional resources and support as part of the Microsoft Content Services team. For now, it’s business as usual as our combined team continues to support our community and tournament organizers. We’re excited about this acquisition’s potential to further empower the esports community and expand Smash.gg’s reach and scale,”

Source : Smash.gg

