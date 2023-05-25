Microsoft Fabric analytics for the era of AI

At the Microsoft Build 2023 developer conference this week Microsoft has unveiled a new data analytics system specifically created for the explosion in artificial intelligence. Microsoft Fabric has been designed to deliver an integrated and simplified experience for all analytics workloads and users on an enterprise-grade data foundation.

Watch the video below to learn about the key experiences and benefits of this end-to-end analytics solution, including: Data Factory, Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Warehousing, Real-Time Analytics and Power BI. Check out the webinars by following the link below to the official Microsoft Fabric series of videos.

Microsoft Fabric is an end-to-end, unified analytics platform that brings together all the data and analytics tools that organizations need. Fabric integrates technologies like Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI into a single unified product, empowering data and business professionals alike to unlock the potential of their data and lay the foundation for the era of AI.

Microsoft Fabric

“Today’s world is awash with data—ever-streaming from the devices we use, the applications we build, and the interactions we have. Organizations across every industry have harnessed this data to digitally transform and gain competitive advantages. And now, as we enter a new era defined by AI, this data is becoming even more important. “

“Generative AI and language model services, such as Azure OpenAI Service, are enabling customers to use and create everyday AI experiences that are reinventing how employees spend their time. Powering organization-specific AI experiences requires a constant supply of clean data from a well-managed and highly integrated analytics system. But most organizations’ analytics systems are a labyrinth of specialized and disconnected services. “

Source : Webinars : MSF



