Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 from tomorrow

Microsoft will end support for its Windows 7 operating system from tomorrow the 14th of January 2020, this was announced some time ago.

If you are still running Windows 7 on your device then now may be a good time to update your computer to Windows 10.

While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10. And the best way to experience Windows 10 is on a new PC. While it is possible to install Windows 10 on your older device, it is not recommended.

You can find out more information about the end of support for Microsoft’s Windows 7 over at their website at the link below.

Source Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals