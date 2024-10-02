New Microsoft 365 Features in September 2024 Update

Microsoft has unveiled a comprehensive set of updates and new features for its Microsoft 365 suite in September 2024. These updates span across various applications, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft InTune, Microsoft Entra, and SharePoint. The primary focus of these enhancements is to improve user experience, strengthen security measures, and boost overall functionality.

Microsoft 365 Updates

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Teams: UX/UI refresh, location signal, volume ratio settings, voice isolation for MacOS, improved image sharing, user blocking, enhanced passcode requirements.

Outlook: Drag-and-drop emails to calendar, view online archive folders on iOS/Android.

OneDrive: Prompts for shared item deletions, streamlined mass file downloads.

Microsoft InTune: New alerts/reports for Windows updates, asset inventory profiles, Dell integration, automatic quality updates during device enrollment.

Microsoft Entra: Enforced MFA requirements across admin portals.

Microsoft 365 Apps: New Planner, Copilot updates (Pages, agents in SharePoint, Python in Excel), Prioritize My Inbox, PowerPoint Narrative Builder and Brand Manager, Copilot licensing discount, web search query transparency, Copilot icon changes.

SharePoint: Advanced Management (SAM) for data governance.

Microsoft Teams: Streamlined Collaboration and Enhanced Security

Microsoft Teams has undergone a significant UX/UI refresh, making navigation through teams and channels more intuitive and user-friendly. This update aims to optimize your workflow, allowing you to concentrate more on collaboration and less on navigating the interface. The new location signal feature is particularly useful for hybrid work environments, allowing you to share your location with team members for better coordination and planning.

Volume ratio settings have been introduced to support language interpretation during meetings, ensuring that interpreters’ voices are balanced with the original speakers for improved clarity in multilingual meetings.

have been introduced to support language interpretation during meetings, ensuring that interpreters’ voices are balanced with the original speakers for improved clarity in multilingual meetings. For MacOS users, the voice isolation feature minimizes background noise, guaranteeing that your voice is heard clearly during calls and meetings.

minimizes background noise, guaranteeing that your voice is heard clearly during calls and meetings. Image sharing has been enhanced, making it easier to share and view images within chats and channels, fostering more dynamic and visual communication.

Security has also been bolstered in Microsoft Teams. The ability to block users from chats is crucial for maintaining a safe and productive communication environment. Furthermore, enhanced passcode requirements for external users add an extra layer of security, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information.

What’s new in Microsoft 365 – September 2024

Outlook and OneDrive: Simplified Scheduling and Data Management

Outlook has introduced a drag-and-drop feature for emails, allowing you to create calendar events directly from your inbox. This functionality streamlines scheduling and ensures that important emails are seamlessly integrated into your calendar. Additionally, you can now view online archive folders on iOS and Android devices, providing greater flexibility and access to archived emails, regardless of your location.

OneDrive has added new prompts for shared item deletions, ensuring that you are aware of the implications before removing shared files. This feature helps prevent accidental data loss and maintains the integrity of shared documents. Mass file downloads have also been streamlined, making it easier to download multiple files at once, which is particularly beneficial for users who need to manage large volumes of data efficiently.

Microsoft InTune and Entra: Robust Device Management and Security

Microsoft InTune has introduced new alerts and reports for Windows updates, keeping you informed about the status of your devices. This feature helps you stay on top of updates and ensures that your devices are always running the latest software. Asset inventory profiles have been added to improve device management, providing detailed information about your devices and helping you manage your IT assets more effectively.

Integration with Dell for device management is another significant update, allowing for seamless management of Dell devices within the InTune platform.

Automatic quality updates during device enrollment ensure that new devices are up-to-date from the moment they are added to your network, reducing the time and effort required to bring new devices online.

Microsoft Entra now enforces MFA requirements across admin portals, enhancing security by ensuring that multi-factor authentication is consistently applied, protecting your administrative accounts from unauthorized access.

Microsoft 365 Apps and SharePoint: AI-Powered Features and Data Governance

The new Planner combines Microsoft To-Do, Planner, and Project into a single, cohesive tool, simplifying task management and project planning. Copilot updates, including Copilot Pages, agents in SharePoint, and Python integration in Excel, use AI to provide more intelligent and automated assistance across various applications.

The Prioritize My Inbox feature in Outlook helps you focus on the most important emails, ensuring that critical messages are not overlooked.

feature in Outlook helps you focus on the most important emails, ensuring that critical messages are not overlooked. PowerPoint has introduced Narrative Builder and Brand Manager, tools designed to enhance your presentations and maintain brand consistency.

A discount offer for Copilot licensing in the CSP program makes these advanced features more accessible to a broader range of users. Web search query transparency with citations ensures that the sources of information are clearly identified, promoting trust and reliability in the data you use. Copilot icon changes on Windows devices provide a more consistent and recognizable interface, enhancing the overall user experience.

SharePoint has introduced Advanced Management (SAM) for data governance, providing robust tools for managing and protecting your data, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and organizational policies.

The September 2024 updates for Microsoft 365 applications are designed to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and provide robust security measures. By integrating advanced functionalities like AI and Python scripting, Microsoft continues to innovate and improve its suite of products, ensuring that you have the tools you need to succeed in a dynamic and evolving digital landscape. These updates demonstrate Microsoft’s commitment to empowering users with innovative technology that drives productivity and fosters secure collaboration across various industries and work environments.

