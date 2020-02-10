Metro Exodus arrives on Steam February 15th

After jumping ship from Valve’s Steam games network to become an Epic Games Store exclusive, Metro Exodus will finally be arriving on the Steam platform this coming weekend on Saturday the 15th February at 5am GMT. “Those of you that have been waiting, thank you for your passion and patience,” developer 4AGames said in a tweet announcing Metro Exodus’ Steam release plan.

Metro Exodus launched on PlayStation 4 Xbox One and PC systems on February 15, 2019 and now 12 months later the single player first person shooter adventure will be available via Steam. Developed by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver in 2019. It is the third installment in the Metro video game series based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novels, following the events of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light.

“Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Offering a first-person shooter game with survival horror and stealth elements. Set in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the former Russian Federation, the player must cope with the new hazards and engage in combat against mutated creatures as well as hostile humans. The player wields an arsenal of hand-made weaponry which can be customised through scavenging materials and a crafting system. The game features a mixture of linear levels and sandbox environments. It also includes a dynamic weather system, a day-night cycle, and environments that change along with the seasons as the story progresses. It is set over the course of one whole in-game year.”

Source : ME

