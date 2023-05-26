Metal Gear Solid 3 release date set for Autumn 2023

Konami Digital has today announced that a remastered version of the Metal Gear Solid 3 game is currently underdevelopment offering gamers a chance to enjoy the game that was first released back in November 2004 and the latest generation PC systems and consoles. A Metal Gear Solid 3 release date has been set for autumn 2023 and the game will be available to enjoy on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC systems also.

MGS 3 remake

“We are remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved instalments of the METAL GEAR series, revealing the origin story of Snake, as METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER. We are working hard for METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER to be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design, while evolving the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience.”

Metal Gear Solid 3 release date

“SNAKE EATER will be a faithful remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater originally released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2. A new generation of players and loyal fans alike can experience the origin story of the famed Big Boss, and witness how his legend was forged in the crucible of Operation Snake Eater. The remake will star the original voice characters, rich storyline and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.”

“Leading up to the remake’s release, players will have the chance to relive the first three entries into the Metal Gear Solid franchise through the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1. Infiltrate enemy fortresses all over the globe, stealthily complete your missions and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series.”

Source : Konami



