Maxwell open source wireless mesh router designed for “nerds” $199

If you are considering installing a wireless mesh router on your home network or small business LAN, you may be interested in a new open source wireless mesh router called the Maxwell, which its creators say has been specifically designed for “nerds”. The Maxwell open source Wireless mesh router consists of nodes. Each node is a “serious” router with multiple high-gain antennas, up to three simultaneous MIMO Wi-Fi bands, and support for gigabit Ethernet backhaul.

“We even offer a weatherized node that’s perfect for outdoor use. Maxwell is not just powerful and reliable, though. It’s also perhaps the easiest mesh Wi-Fi system to set up: just place the nodes around your house, plug them in, power them on, and use an Ethernet cable to connect one of them to your broadband modem.”

“Open-source means you’re in control. You can ssh into any router node, see what’s going on with the config files, and run scripts. You can even modify and build your own firmware. And since it’s based on OpenWRT—the world’s leading open-source router software—you can take advantage of thousands of additional packages that let you extend the functionality of your Maxwell nodes. From VPNs to QoS to parental controls, the OpenWRT community has you covered.”

“Open-source also means security. With support for WPA3 encryption and the ability to ensure that your system is patched against the latest vulnerabilities, Maxwell helps you stay ahead in the cat-and-mouse game between those who write malware and those who push updates for router firmware. Plus there’s no phone app and no need to hand your mesh keys over to a third-party (we’re looking at you Amazon and Google). When it comes to privacy and security, less is sometimes more.”

“Maxwell scripts on each node gather information and feed it to a dashboard where you can monitor what’s going on with your mesh—either at a glance, using the super-cool graphical network map, or by digging into the details. What nodes are working? Are they connected to the Internet? What’s connected to what, on which Wi-Fi channels, and how strong is the signal? What’s the bandwidth between all of the nodes? What are the upload and download speeds, to and from the Internet, on each node? What’s the preferred routing path between each pair of nodes?”

For more information on the Maxwell Wireless mesh router jump over to the Crowd Supply website where it is now available to purchase from $199 with shipping expected to take place next month during February 2021. Worldwide shipping is available and shipping throughout the United States costs just $10.

Source : Crowd Supply

