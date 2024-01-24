OpenAI now lets you merge ChatGPT Plus and Team accounts for easier management

OpenAI has recently made a significant update to its ChatGPT service, which is sure to be of interest to users who have been managing both individual and Team subscriptions. In a move that addresses the concerns of its user base, the company has introduced a new feature that allows for the merging of ChatGPT Plus and Teams Plan subscriptions. This development is particularly beneficial for those who have been seeking a more streamlined and cost-effective way to interact with the AI.

For users who have been maintaining separate accounts for personal use and team collaboration, this update presents an opportunity to consolidate their subscriptions into one. The Teams Plan, which is tailored for businesses and organizations that require more robust AI interactions, offers higher message limits than the standard plan. By merging an individual Plus account with a Teams Plan, users can maintain their chat history, ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted experience with the AI.

How to combine ChatGPT Plus and Teams

However, before taking advantage of this new feature, it is crucial for users to back up any custom instructions and plugins they have added to their ChatGPT. The merging process will result in the deletion of these personalizations, and once the merge is complete, there is no way to recover them. Taking this precautionary step is vital to safeguard your data and settings.

When the accounts are merged, the Plus subscription will be canceled, and users will receive a refund for any payments made for the Plus service. Additionally, the personal workspace in ChatGPT will be removed. It’s important to note that if you are not the primary account holder of the team, leaving the team after merging will lead to the loss of your data.

OpenAI’s decision to introduce account merging is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to addressing the financial concerns of its users who have been handling multiple subscriptions. This move demonstrates OpenAI’s focus on improving user satisfaction and their willingness to adapt their services based on feedback from their user community.

Features of OpenAI ChatGPT Team Plan

Advanced models & analysis Generate better code, craft emails, analyze data, and anything else your team needs with our most powerful models.

Customized for your team Collaborate by creating and sharing GPTs—custom versions of ChatGPT for specific use cases, departments, or proprietary datasets.

Secured for your workplace Get a dedicated workspace for your team with admin controls, team management, and stringent security. We never train on your data or conversations.

For users of both ChatGPT Plus and Teams Plan services, this update offers a more streamlined and cost-effective approach to utilizing OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot. It is important for users to consider the benefits of merging accounts against the irreversible nature of the process. Users should ensure that they have backed up their data and fully understand the implications before moving forward with the merge. OpenAI’s latest update is a reflection of their continuous efforts to meet the needs and enhance the experience of their user community.



