New Mercedes EQS luxury electric vehicle unveiled

Mercedes Benz has announced their latest electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQS which is a luxury sedan that will come with a choice power power options.

The first models launching in the US will be the EQS 450+ with 329 horsepower and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 516 horsepower.

The EQS is the first Mercedes to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the- air updates (OTA) in many functional areas. Available from launch: two special driving programs, games and the demo program “The Best or Nothing”. This means that, following the purchase and the initial new-car configuration, some of the features of the EQS can be adapted according to personal preferences. It will also be possible to unlock the rear axle steering with the larger steering angle of ten degrees. In addition to the classic purchase of individual functions, subscriptions, temporary activations and free test phases are also planned.

With ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL PLUS, Mercedes-Benz is taking a comprehensive approach to air quality in the EQS. The system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high filtration level that enables it to trap fine particles, micro-particles, pollen and other substances that enter with the outside air. Sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and odors are also reduced thanks to an activated charcoal coating. The HEPA filter has the “OFI CERT” ZG 250-1 certification in the area of viruses and bacteria. Using pre-entry climate control, it is also possible to clean the interior air before getting into the vehicle. The particulate levels outside and inside the vehicle are also displayed within MBUX. They can be viewed in detail in the dedicated Air Quality menu. If the quality of the outside air is low, the system can also recommend closing the side windows or the sliding sunroof.

