New Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new version of their E-Class, the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, this model joins the saloon and estate models, and the car is designed to be a crossover with a higher ride hide and a more rugged exterior. This model will replace the All-Terrain E class that launched back in 2017.

The E-Class All-Terrain is equipped as standard with AIRMATIC single-chamber air suspension. It provides up to 46 mm more ground clearance and continuously adjustable damping for the compression and rebound stages of the shock absorbers.

Luggage capacity can be expanded from 615 to 1,830 litres. In the plug-in hybrid model, the capacity ranges from 460 to 1,675 litres.

Rear passengers benefit particularly from the 22-millimetre longer wheelbase (2,961 millimetres). They now also have 1,519 millimetres of elbow room – an increase of 25 millimetres.

The E-Class All-Terrain has a braked towing capacity of up to 2,100 kilograms. This also applies to the plug‑in hybrid. The unbraked towing capacity is 750 kilograms. Thanks to a tongue weight of up to 84 kilograms, e-bikes can also go along for the ride.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, but it is expected to be in line with the model it replaces.

Source Mercedes Benz



