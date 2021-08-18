Mercedes C-Class Estate All-Terrain unveiled

Mercedes Benz has launched a new version of their C-Class Estate, the Mercedes C-Class Estate All-Terrain. as the name suggests that cat is designed to be used like an SUV with all the benefits of an estate car.

The new Mercedes C-Class Estate All-Terrain comes with 40mm more ground clearance than the standard car and it is all wheel drive and comes with two off road driving modes.

The All-Terrain has around 40 millimetres more ground clearance than the conventional C-Class Estate, and the wheels are larger in diameter: this makes the All-Terrain suitable for poor road surfaces. The four-link front suspension has slightly larger steering knuckles. A multi-link suspension mounted on a rear axle carrier is installed at the rear.

For balanced ride comfort and high driving stability, the comfort suspension with a passive damping system is standard for this model variant: the damping effect is adapted to the road surface, depending on the amplitude. In this case ride comfort is improved by reducing the damping effect, and when the shocks are more severe, the full damping action ensures more stability.

