Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team invests in sustainable fuel

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team has announced that it is the first global sports team to invest in sustainable aviation fuel.

Mercedes AMG Petronas is looking to reduce emissions by 50% by 2026 nd reach net zero by 2030, more details are below.

Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. As a Formula One team racing on multiple continents, we have worked tirelessly to understand the environmental impact that we have and the role that we can play in driving change. As Formula One operates at the forefront of automotive technology, we have a responsibility to ensure we are at the cutting-edge of innovation in sustainable technologies.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is renewable or waste-derived aviation fuel, an emerging technology recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation to play a major role in reducing future international aviation emissions1. With aviation accounting for over a quarter of our entire projected carbon footprint, our multi-million-dollar investment in SAF will significantly improve our overall environmental impact, with the industry-leading technology further assisting our journey towards Net Zero.

You can find out more details about the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team plans to reduce emissions at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals