Mercedes AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ is Designed for the Track

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ is the latest addition to the AMG GT family, designed for car enthusiasts who crave exceptional driving dynamics. This high-performance vehicle is engineered to deliver an exhilarating driving experience, particularly on the race track. With enhanced power, improved aerodynamics, and advanced cooling systems, the GT 63 PRO stands out as the sportiest model in the AMG GT lineup. The vehicle’s sleek design, coupled with its innovative technology, makes it a true masterpiece in the world of high-performance automobiles.

Performance and Drivability

Under the hood, the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine powers the GT 63 PRO, delivering an impressive 450 kW (612 hp). This engine configuration offers 20 kW (27 hp) more than its predecessor, the AMG GT 63, and features a maximum torque of 850 Nm. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds, with a top speed of 317 km/h. These enhancements make the GT 63 PRO a formidable contender on any race track. The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system ensures optimal traction and stability, allowing drivers to push the limits of performance with confidence. The vehicle’s suspension system, which includes AMG RIDE CONTROL+ adaptive damping, provides exceptional handling and comfort, adapting to various driving conditions seamlessly.

Advanced Cooling and Aerodynamics

To ensure optimal performance even under extreme conditions, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO features advanced cooling systems. The vehicle is equipped with high-temperature and low-temperature circuits, along with additional radiators, to maintain ideal operating temperatures for the engine, transmission, and other critical components. The redesigned front apron, active aerodynamic profile, and AIRPANEL active air control system work in harmony to optimize airflow and reduce drag. The fixed rear wing not only adds to the vehicle’s sporty appearance but also provides essential downforce for enhanced stability at high speeds.

Interior Luxury and Technology

The interior of the GT 63 PRO is a testament to Mercedes-AMG’s commitment to luxury and innovation. The vehicle features premium materials, such as Nappa leather and carbon fiber, creating a refined and sporty ambiance. The AMG Performance seats offer exceptional support and comfort, ensuring that drivers remain focused and engaged during long drives or intense track sessions. The state-of-the-art MBUX multimedia system, with its high-resolution displays and intuitive interface, keeps drivers connected and informed, while the Burmester® surround sound system delivers an immersive audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ is available for purchase through authorized Mercedes-AMG dealerships. Pricing details are available upon request and may vary based on optional features and regional specifications. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local dealership for more information on availability and customization options. With its unparalleled performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, the GT 63 PRO is an investment in both driving pleasure and exclusivity.

Specifications

Engine: AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo

AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo Power: 450 kW (612 hp)

450 kW (612 hp) Torque: 850 Nm

850 Nm Acceleration: 0 to 200 km/h in 10.9 seconds

0 to 200 km/h in 10.9 seconds Top Speed: 317 km/h

317 km/h Cooling System: High-temperature and low-temperature circuits with additional radiators

High-temperature and low-temperature circuits with additional radiators Aerodynamics: Redesigned front apron, active aerodynamic profile, AIRPANEL active air control system, fixed rear wing

Redesigned front apron, active aerodynamic profile, AIRPANEL active air control system, fixed rear wing Brakes: AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system

AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system Wheels: 21-inch forged wheels in Himalaya grey matt

21-inch forged wheels in Himalaya grey matt Tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport 5 (standard), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R (optional)

Source Mercedes Benz



