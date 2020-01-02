Mercedes AMG GLA 35 SUV unveiled

The Mercedes GLA was made official last month, Mercedes also announced a more powerful version of their SUV, the Mercedes AMG GLA 35.

The Mercedes AMG GLA 35 comes with a 0 t0 60 time of just 5 seconds and it features an eight speed dual clutch transmission. The car comes with 302 horsepower and it powered by a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder turbo engine.

With the new GLA 35 we are rounding off our attractive portfolio of compact entry-level models to the world of Mercedes-AMG,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “Our wide portfolio in this segment therefore has seven models with which we are able to meet wide-ranging customer wishes and are systematically able to transfer our AMG philosophy of Driving Performance to our dynamically growing compact segment. The muscular design, superior performance and thrilling handling make the new GLA 35 a sporty crossover with hallmark AMG genes.”

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG GLA 35 over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

