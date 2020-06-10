Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC and AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ prices revealed

Mercedes has announced the pricing for its Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC and AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ in the UK.

prices for the GLA 35 will start at £43,565 and prices for the GLA 45 S will start at £58, 775 and the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Plus will start at £64,775.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC is now on sale with a choice of three highly-equipped trim lines: GLA 35 4MATIC; GLA 35 4MATIC Premium; and GLA 35 4MATIC Premium Plus. Prices start at £43,565, £46,065 for the Premium equipment level and £50,000 for Premium Plus models.

The GLA 35 features a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which produces 306 hp and 400 Nm. It has a top speed of 155 mph and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.1 seconds. The GLA 35 4MATIC can achieve between 34.5 and 32.5 mpg and emits 186 and 198 g/km of CO 2 , depending on specification.

Source Mercedes

