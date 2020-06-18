Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Sedan and Wagon gets updated

Mercedes Benz has announced that they are launching updated versions of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Sedan and Wagon.

THE NEW Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Sedan and Wagon get a number of upgrades over the previous models, this includes an updated design and more.

The eye-catching new look of the E 63 models also features technical benefits that support its changes. In order to ensure optimum air throughput around the Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, including charge air cooling, the outer air intakes in the jet-wing design are not only particularly large; they also guide air to where it is required in a targeted manner with the aid of two transverse louvers.

“Thanks to our efficient V8 engine and the variable all-wheel drive, the E 63 offers not only outstanding performance and vehicle dynamics at the highest level, but with the latest revision of the Sedan and Wagon we have also significantly increased comfort and yet still retained the hallmark AMG character. In conjunction with the extensive design update, which also helps the E-Class from Affalterbach achieve improved aerodynamics values, our customers are now receiving an even more attractive overall package,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Sedan and Wagon over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

