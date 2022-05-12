Mercedes AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 unveiled

Mercedes Benz is launching a special edition version of their AMG CLA, the Mercedes AMG CLA 45 Edition 55.

The car is being launched to celebrate 55 years of AMG and just 55 units of the car will be launched in the USA.

The scope of equipment for the special “Edition 55” model includes the AMG Aerodynamics package. This comprises of a front apron with a larger front splitter and additional flics, an AMG rear wing, deflector elements at the simulated side air outlets of the rear apron, and the diffuser blade, all painted in high-gloss black. Developed in the wind tunnel, these components serve to improve driving characteristics at high speeds.

The AMG Night package and the AMG Night package II also enhance the dynamic appearance of the AMG CLA 45 “Edition 55.” The front splitter and trim elements on the louvers in the outer air intakes, plus the inserts in the AMG side sill panels, beltline trim strip, window line trim strip and exterior mirror housings are finished in high-gloss black. In addition, the 4-Door Coupe features tailpipe trims finished in black chrome and heat-insulating dark tinted glass. The louvres in the AMG-specific front grille finished in black chrome and model badges on the trunk lid and wings finished in high-gloss black complete the exclusive appearance.

