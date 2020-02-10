G.SKILL 256GB (8x 32GB) DDR4-3600 Trident-Z Neo memory kits introduced

Performance memory and gaming peripheral manufacturer G.SKILL has announced the availability of new memory kits in the form of the G.SKILL 256GB (8x 32GB) DDR4-3600 Trident-Z Neo. The new high capacity, low latency memory kits have been designed for the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor.

“Built with the latest high-density 16GB components, this new DDR4 memory specification offers a perfect choice for those pursuing ultimate memory performance or attempting to build a powerful workstation for heavy content creation workloads. With the ultra-high kit capacity of 256 GB, G.SKILL is now pushing the performance boundary of 32 GB modules to a high level of DDR4-3600 on the high core-count AMD Threadripper platform. Optimized to unlock the full potential of the newest AMD 64-core processor, the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL16 256 GB (32 GB x8) has been validated with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor and the ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME ALPHA motherboard.”

The G.SKILL 256GB (8x 32GB) DDR4-3600 Trident-Z Neo memory kits will be available to purchase during Q2 2020, unfortunately no pricing or availability details have been released as yet by G.SKILL.

Source : TPU

