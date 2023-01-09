MeganeX VR headset launching soon from $1,700

First unveiled back in CS 2020 it seems that the MeganeX virtual reality headsets may soon be available to purchase. Available in two different versions the MeganeX and the MeganeX Business Edition the VR headsets will be available from $1,699 and feature both inside-out roomscale tracking and SteamVR base stations.

“MeganeX is a version that focuses on fit and comfort. While being lightweight, it provides a comfortable playing for heavy users, they spend more than 2,000 hours a year in the Metaverse. A forehead pad distributes pressure and ensures an IPD of 56 -72 mm. You make the lenses to suit you and fit them into the supplied spectacle lens adapters to accommodate different diopters, including astigmatism. Diopter adjustment function is not available. MeganeX Business Edition is a version designed for typical Business use cases. It will be shared among multiple users by supporting the diopter adjustment mechanism for each person’s eyesight. The nose holding pad makes it easy to wear and take off.”

MeganeX VR headset

“The MeganeX headsets will deliver the world’s highest level of viewing experience and black expression that only OLED can provide,” the company says in a press statement. “A folding frame with built-in speakers makes it easy to carry around. It supports 6DoF and lets you enjoy a variety of SteamVR-enabled VR applications.”

“Equipped with a 5.2 K/10 bit HDR micro OLED display by Kopin and pancake lens by Panasonic. These will deliver the world’s highest level of viewing experience and black expression that only OLED can provide. A folding frame with built-in speakers makes it easy to carry around. It supports 6DoF and lets you enjoy a variety of SteamVR-enabled VR applications.”

Source : R2VR : Shiftall





