Epomaker GK96S wireless mechanical keyboard from $69

The Epomaker GK96S is a new wireless mechanical keyboard launch via Kickstarter offering a variety of customisation options and switches. Equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery capable of providing up to 5 weeks of use depending on your RGB lighting usage the mechanical keyboard supports a wide variety of different operating systems and can be charged from flat monthly 8 to 10 hours using the provided USB see cable

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $69 or £54. If the Epomaker GK96S Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Epomaker GK96S project play the promotional video below.

“The GK96S is designed with cross-system flexibility supporting MacOS, IOS, Android, and Windows. You can easily switch between the Apple devices’ keyboard layout to the Windows layout with just the flip of a switch. You don’t even need to change the keycaps for switching, all the multimedia keys are placed right where you need them.”

“Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 chipset, the GK96S can connect up to 4 devices simultaneously, while switching seamlessly between screens by simply clicking on the hotkey. The dual system layout provides dedicated Mac and Windows keys, so you can easily use the shortcuts for a comfortable and smooth typing experience on all your laptops, tablets, smartphones, and Apple devices. “

The GK96S carries 5 usage modes: Standard Mode, Driver Mode, Onboard Windows Layout Mode, Onboard macOS Mode, and an extra Custom Onboard Mode. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Epomaker GK96S crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

