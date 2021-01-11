HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard $100

HyperX has unveiled a new 62 key mechanical keyboard in the form of the smaller Alloy Origins 60 keyboard, offering the features included in the large version in a smaller form factor, with the same switches and a USB-C port for PC connectivity. The new Alloy Origins 60 keyboard will be officially launching on February 22nd for $99.99.

The companion Windows app for the Alloy Origins 60 can store unto three profiles and allows RGB customisation and macro setup. The Origins 60 is no the companies first 60 keyboard after partnership with Ducky to release a co-branded version of the One 2 Mini.

– HyperX mechanical switches1

– Full aircraft-grade aluminum body

– Compact, portable design with detachable USB Type-C cable

– Dazzling RGB lighting with dynamic effects

– Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software

– Three adjustable keyboard angles

– Onboard memory for three profiles

– Game Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover functionalities

“The key switches are custom-designed to be a balance of responsiveness and accuracy, featuring a short travel time and low actuation force. They’re also reliable, rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality.”

