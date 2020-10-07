Razer has today announced the launch and availability of its new Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboards available in a compact Tenkeyless version as well as a full layout depending on your preference. The new keyboards build on the previous BlackWidow design and now include : improved key switches, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, brighter Razer Chroma RGB lighting, dedicated media keys with digital roller, and ergonomic wrist rest.

“An iconic legacy continues with the Razer BlackWidow V3 a versatile gaming keyboard armed with our world-renowned Razer Mechanical Switches and Razer Chroma RGB, for a level of precision and personalization beloved by gamers worldwide. At the heart of the new BlackWidow V3 are the Razer Mechanical Switches, available with either the precise, audible, and clicky actuation of the Razer Green Mechanical Switches, or with the smooth, silent, and linear feel of the Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches, which now have silicone sound dampeners for an even quieter experience. With extra sidewalls for better switch stability, the Razer Mechanical Switches are extremely durable and reliable for up to 80 million keystrokes.”

“With the launch of the first BlackWidow, Razer created a whole new product category – the mechanical gaming keyboard,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The new BlackWidow V3 now comes with a host of upgrades and improvements, whilst retaining the design and features gamers love, giving them a BlackWidow worthy of the legacy of its predecessors.”

The Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard is now available priced at $139.99 or €149.99 and theBlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard is priced at $99.99 or €109.99

Source : Razer : Tenkeyless

