HyperX Alloy Elite 2 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard $130

Kingston Technology has this week announced the launch of a new mechanical gaming keyboard in the form of the HyperX Alloy Elite 2, which is now available to purchase directly from HyperX’s Online Shop and also worldwide partners. Pre-installed translucent ABS pudding keycaps provide more brilliance compared to solid-colour keycaps, and the keyboards steel frame provide a solid gaming keyboard.

– HyperX Pudding Keycaps

– HyperX Mechanical Switches1

– Signature light bar and dynamic RGB lighting effects

– Dedicated media keys, quick access buttons, and large volume wheel

– Solid steel frame

– Advanced customisation with HyperX NGENUITY software

– USB 2.0 pass-through, 100% Anti-ghosting, and Full N-Key Rollover Functionalities

– Multi-platform compatibility

“For gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who need to have more control at their fingertips, the HyperX Alloy Elite™ 2 is the keyboard for you. With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs. The switches’ exposed LEDs pair with the translucent HyperX Pudding Keycaps to give your RGB lighting extra brightness compared to solid-colour keycaps.

Customise the signature light bar and create lighting profiles with intuitive HyperX NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colours. Use the software to personalise your setup further with custom Game Mode and macros. A USB 2.0 pass-through provides an extra USB port for your multi-tasking needs. The Alloy Elite 2’s sturdy steel frame makes it durable enough for work and play day in and day out.”

Source : HyperX

