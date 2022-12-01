McLaren’s LAVOIE Series 1 e-scooter unveiled

Supercar maker McLaren has another company called LAVOIE and the company has unveiled its first e-scooter, the LAVOIE Series 1 e-scooter.

The LAVOIE Series 1 e-scooter will have a range of up to 31 miles and it comes with some wide tyres that are designed to withstand bumps and potholes.

LAVOIE, a subsidiary of McLaren Applied, introduces the Series 1 electric scooter – created using supercar and cutting-edge global racing engineering excellence.

McLaren Applied’s LAVOIE is committed to improving personal mobility. Combining its heritage in premium automotive and motorsport with the best talent from the fields of engineering and science, LAVOIE re-imagines products you can trust will improve personal transportation and add enjoyment to every journey.

Operating at the intersection between high-end design and superlative performance, LAVOIE is set to redefine urban mobility and become a major global player in the premium e-mobility market.

As the urban environment increasingly densifies, cars and mass transport are becoming irrelevant as a means of mobility for those who want to travel quickly, cleanly, and efficiently. The era of electrified micro-mobility is dawning, yet consumers seeking mobility solutions which make them feel good, as well as offer optimum performance, design, and build quality, are bereft of choice. Until LAVOIE.

You can find out more details about the new LAVOIE Series 1 e-scooter over at the LAVOIE website at the link below.

